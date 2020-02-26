Eversource Energ Has Returned 14.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ES)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES) on November 18th, 2019 at $82.24. In approximately 3 months, Eversource Energ has returned 13.97% as of today's recent price of $93.73.

Eversource Energ share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.42 and a 52-week low of $68.38 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $93.73 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% higher and 0.96% higher over the past week, respectively.

Eversource Energy is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides electric service to customers in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and western Massachusetts. Eversource Energy also distributes natural gas throughout Connecticut.

