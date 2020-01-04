Everest Re Group Down 31.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (RE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) on February 25th, 2020 at $280.65. In approximately 1 month, Everest Re Group has returned 31.51% as of today's recent price of $192.22.

Over the past year, Everest Re Group has traded in a range of $168.16 to $294.31 and is now at $192.22, 14% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. provides reinsurance to property and casualty insurers in the United States and international markets. The Company also provides property and casualty insurance to policyholders in the United States and Canada. In addition, Everest Re offers excess and surplus lines insurance in the United States.

