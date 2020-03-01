Evercore Partn-A Has Returned 6.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EVR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR) on September 27th, 2019 at $79.84. In approximately 3 months, Evercore Partn-A has returned 6.04% as of today's recent price of $75.01.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Evercore Partn-A have traded between a low of $69.98 and a high of $98.90 and are now at $75.01, which is 7% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 0.09% lower over the past week, respectively.

Evercore Inc. operates as an investment banking company. The Company provides advisory services to multinational corporations on mergers, acquisitions, divestiture, restructuring, and other corporate transactions. Evercore also offers investment management, independent fiduciary, and trustee services to institutional investors, financial sponsors, and individuals worldwide.

