Evercore Partn-A Has Returned 25.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EVR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR) on March 25th, 2020 at $45.69. In approximately 2 weeks, Evercore Partn-A has returned 25.42% as of today's recent price of $57.30.

Over the past year, Evercore Partn-A has traded in a range of $33.25 to $98.90 and is now at $57.30, 72% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% lower and 2% lower over the past week, respectively.

Evercore Inc. operates as an investment banking company. The Company provides advisory services to multinational corporations on mergers, acquisitions, divestiture, restructuring, and other corporate transactions. Evercore also offers investment management, independent fiduciary, and trustee services to institutional investors, financial sponsors, and individuals worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Evercore Partn-A shares.

