Euronet Worldwid Shares Down 29.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (EEFT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Euronet Worldwid (NASDAQ:EEFT) on February 11th, 2020 at $148.35. In approximately 3 weeks, Euronet Worldwid has returned 29.70% as of today's recent price of $104.29.

In the past 52 weeks, Euronet Worldwid share prices have been bracketed by a low of $103.01 and a high of $171.25 and are now at $104.29, 1% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides electronic financial transaction solutions. The Company offers financial payment middleware, financial network gateways, outsourcing, and consulting services to financial institutions and mobile operators. Euronet has processing centers located in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

