Euronet Worldwid Has Returned 12.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EEFT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Euronet Worldwid (NASDAQ:EEFT) on February 11th, 2020 at $148.35. In approximately 2 weeks, Euronet Worldwid has returned 12.46% as of today's recent price of $129.87.

Over the past year, Euronet Worldwid has traded in a range of $103.01 to $171.25 and is now at $129.87, 26% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides electronic financial transaction solutions. The Company offers financial payment middleware, financial network gateways, outsourcing, and consulting services to financial institutions and mobile operators. Euronet has processing centers located in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

