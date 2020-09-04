Etsy Inc Shares Up 30.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ETSY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) on March 25th, 2020 at $40.82. In approximately 2 weeks, Etsy Inc has returned 30.17% as of today's recent price of $53.13.

Over the past year, Etsy Inc has traded in a range of $29.95 to $71.80 and is now at $53.13, 77% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Etsy, Inc. provides e-commerce services. The Company offers handmade and vintage items, art, and supplies, as well as regular items such as clothing, housewares, paper goods, candles, bags and purses, music, and wood working items. Etsy serves customers throughout the United States.

