E*Trade Financia Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ETFC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC) on March 25th, 2020 at $33.73. In approximately 3 weeks, E*Trade Financia has returned 16.90% as of today's recent price of $39.43.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of E*Trade Financia have traded between a low of $25.76 and a high of $57.30 and are now at $39.43, which is 53% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 0.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation provides online brokerage and financial services. The Company offers common stock and debt information, financial statement filling, analysis, investor presentation, and portfolio management, as well as retirement planning and investment services. E*TRADE Financial serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of E*Trade Financia.

