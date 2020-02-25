Ethan Allen Has Returned 18.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ETH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) on November 21st, 2019 at $17.63. In approximately 3 months, Ethan Allen has returned 18.18% as of today's recent price of $14.42.

Over the past year, Ethan Allenhas traded in a range of $13.95 to $23.11 and are now at $14.06. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, sells, and distributes a range of home furnishings and accessories. The Company offers a variety of products including case goods items, such as beds, dressers, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents. Ethan Allen Interiors serves clients worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ethan Allen.

Log in and add Ethan Allen (ETH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.