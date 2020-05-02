Ethan Allen Has Returned 14.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ETH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) on November 21st, 2019 at $17.63. In approximately 3 months, Ethan Allen has returned 14.70% as of today's recent price of $15.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ethan Allen have traded between the current low of $14.17 and a high of $23.11 and are now at $15.04. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, sells, and distributes a range of home furnishings and accessories. The Company offers a variety of products including case goods items, such as beds, dressers, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents. Ethan Allen Interiors serves clients worldwide.

