Esterline Tech Shares Up 53.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ESL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Esterline Tech (NYSE:ESL) on July 20th, 2018 at $79.65. In approximately 22 months, Esterline Tech has returned 53.79% as of today's recent price of $122.49.

Esterline Tech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $122.50 and a 52-week low of $121.51 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $122.49 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Esterline Technologies Corporation is worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. The Company's core products include technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft, jet engine sensors and electrical power distribution equipment, high temperature resistant materials, combustible ordinance and electronic warfare countermeasure products.

