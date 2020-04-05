Esterline Tech Shares Up 53.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ESL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Esterline Tech (NYSE:ESL) on July 20th, 2018 at $79.65. In approximately 22 months, Esterline Tech has returned 53.79% as of today's recent price of $122.49.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Esterline Tech have traded between a low of $121.51 and a high of $122.50 and are now at $122.49, which is 1% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Esterline Technologies Corporation is worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. The Company's core products include technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft, jet engine sensors and electrical power distribution equipment, high temperature resistant materials, combustible ordinance and electronic warfare countermeasure products.

