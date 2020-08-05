SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Empire State Rea (NYSE:ESRT) on April 9th, 2020 at $9.46. In approximately 4 weeks, Empire State Rea has returned 19.73% as of today's recent price of $7.59.

Over the past year, Empire State Rea has traded in a range of $6.92 to $15.96 and is now at $7.59, 10% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area.

