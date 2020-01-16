Esperion Therape Has Returned 37.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ESPR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Esperion Therape (NASDAQ:ESPR) on November 18th, 2019 at $42.85. In approximately 2 months, Esperion Therape has returned 37.30% as of today's recent price of $58.83.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Esperion Therape have traded between a low of $33.13 and a high of $61.93 and are now at $58.83, which is 78% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% higher and 2.15% higher over the past week, respectively.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. develops and markets medical devices. The Company produces oral and small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and other cardio metabolic risk factors.

