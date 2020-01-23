Esperion Therape Has Returned 26.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ESPR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Esperion Therape (NASDAQ:ESPR) on November 18th, 2019 at $42.85. In approximately 2 months, Esperion Therape has returned 26.84% as of today's recent price of $54.35.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Esperion Therape have traded between a low of $33.13 and a high of $61.93 and are now at $54.83, which is 65% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. develops and markets medical devices. The Company produces oral and small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and other cardio metabolic risk factors.

