Escalade Inc Up 12.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ESCA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Escalade Inc (NASDAQ:ESCA) on April 16th, 2020 at $6.83. In approximately 3 weeks, Escalade Inc has returned 12.81% as of today's recent price of $7.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Escalade Inc have traded between a low of $4.69 and a high of $12.49 and are now at $7.70, which is 64% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Escalade, Inc. manufactures and sells sporting goods and office and graphic arts products. The Company's products include archery equipment, game tables, paper drills, paper shredders, and letter openers, among others. Escalade markets its products worldwide.

