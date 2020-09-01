Erie Indemnity-A Has Returned 28.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ERIE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Erie Indemnity-A (NASDAQ:ERIE) on July 29th, 2019 at $232.05. In approximately 5 months, Erie Indemnity-A has returned 28.87% as of today's recent price of $165.06.

Over the past year, Erie Indemnity-A has traded in a range of $98.36 to $176.35 and is now at $165.06, 68% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Erie Indemnity Company is the management company for the Erie Insurance Exchange. The Company is also involved in the property and casualty insurance business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and through its management of Flagship City Insurance Company. Erie Indemnity sells auto, home, life and business insurance in the United States.

