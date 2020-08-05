SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) on April 7th, 2020 at $16.45. In approximately 1 month, Eldorado Resorts has returned 9.97% as of today's recent price of $18.09.

Eldorado Resorts share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $70.74 and a 52-week low of $6.02 and are now trading 200% above that low price at $18.09 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.26% lower and 14.3% lower over the past week, respectively.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. owns and operates as a chain of resorts. The Company offers casino, poker, roulette, and other games, as well as provides food and beverages services. Eldorado Resorts serves customers in the United States.

