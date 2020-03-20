Equity One Inc Shares Up 4.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (EQY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Equity One Inc (:EQY) on November 15th, 2016 at $29.44. In approximately 41 months, Equity One Inc has returned 4.81% as of today's recent price of $30.85.

Over the past year, Equity One Inc has traded in a range of $26.63 to $33.46 and is now at $30.85, 16% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Equity One, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Trust acquires, renovates, develops, and manages community and neighborhood shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket chains. Equity One's portfolio currently consists of properties primarily located in metropolitan areas of Florida and Texas.

