Equity Lifestyle Shares Down 49.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ELS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS) on October 15th, 2019 at $135.69. In approximately 2 months, Equity Lifestyle has returned 49.13% as of today's recent price of $69.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Equity Lifestyle share prices have been bracketed by a low of $66.14 and a high of $277.84 and are now at $69.02, 4% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 12.3%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. owns an interest in communities in the United States and western Canada. The Company acquires properties such as camping grounds and seasonal resort communities.

