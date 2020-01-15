Equity Lifestyle Down 47.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ELS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS) on October 15th, 2019 at $135.69. In approximately 3 months, Equity Lifestyle has returned 47.86% as of today's recent price of $70.75.

Over the past year, Equity Lifestyle has traded in a range of $66.14 to $277.84 and is now at $70.75, 7% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. owns an interest in communities in the United States and western Canada. The Company acquires properties such as camping grounds and seasonal resort communities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Equity Lifestyle.

