Equity Commonwea Has Returned 4.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EQC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Equity Commonwea (NYSE:EQC) on April 6th, 2020 at $32.36. In approximately 1 month, Equity Commonwea has returned 4.67% as of today's recent price of $33.87.

Equity Commonwea share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.08 and a 52-week low of $27.62 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $33.87 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 0.11% higher over the past week, respectively.

Equity Commonwealth is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns office buildings located in Central Business District and suburban areas of major metropolitan markets in the United States, and has a large concentration of properties leased to the U.S. Government and medical related tenants. Equity Commonwealth also owns industrial lands in Hawaii.

