Equity Commonwea Up 6.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (EQC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Equity Commonwea (NYSE:EQC) on November 12th, 2018 at $30.90. In approximately 15 months, Equity Commonwea has returned 6.46% as of today's recent price of $32.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Equity Commonwea have traded between a low of $30.64 and a high of $34.95 and are now at $32.89, which is 7% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Equity Commonwealth is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns office buildings located in Central Business District and suburban areas of major metropolitan markets in the United States, and has a large concentration of properties leased to the U.S. Government and medical related tenants. Equity Commonwealth also owns industrial lands in Hawaii.

