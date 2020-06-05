Equifax Inc (EFX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) on April 9th, 2020 at $125.60. In approximately 4 weeks, Equifax Inc has returned 16.76% as of today's recent price of $146.65.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Equifax Inc have traded between a low of $103.01 and a high of $164.77 and are now at $146.65, which is 42% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 0.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

Equifax Inc. brings buyers and sellers together through its information management, transaction processing, direct marketing, and customer relationship management businesses. The Company serves the financial services, retail, credit card, telecommunications, utilities, transportation, information technology, and healthcare industries and government.

