Eqt Corp Has Returned 46.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EQT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) on January 8th, 2020 at $9.68. In approximately 1 month, Eqt Corp has returned 46.23% as of today's recent price of $5.21.

In the past 52 weeks, Eqt Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.01 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $5.21, 4% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

EQT Corporation is an integrated energy company with emphasis on Appalachian area natural-gas supply, transmission, and distribution. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offer natural gas products to wholesale and retail customers.

