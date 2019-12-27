Eplus Inc Shares Up 12.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (PLUS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) on July 25th, 2019 at $75.19. In approximately 5 months, Eplus Inc has returned 12.49% as of today's recent price of $84.58.

Eplus Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.63 and a 52-week low of $65.52 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $84.58 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

ePlus inc. provides IT hardware, software, and services. The Company offers IT solutions for data center, cloud computing, security, managed and professional services, lease financing, proprietary software, and other related products. ePlus focuses on serving the middle market and larger commercial enterprises, as well as state and local governments.

