Epizyme Inc Has Returned 53.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EPZM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) on November 1st, 2019 at $11.70. In approximately 2 month, Epizyme Inc has returned 53.74% as of today's recent price of $17.98.

Over the past year, Epizyme Inc has traded in a range of $5.14 to $19.30 and is now at $18.34, 257% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Epizyme, Inc. develops and discovers therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company provides small molecule inhibitors for patients with genetically defined cancers and inflammatory, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Epizyme operates in the United States.

