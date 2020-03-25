Eog Resources Down 54.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (EOG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) on January 23rd, 2020 at $81.45. In approximately 2 months, Eog Resources has returned 54.31% as of today's recent price of $37.21.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eog Resources have traded between a low of $27.00 and a high of $107.89 and are now at $37.94, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.95% lower and 4.58% lower over the past week, respectively.

EOG Resources, Inc. explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The Company operates in major producing basins in the United States, Canada, Trinidad, the United Kingdom North Sea, China, and from time to time select other international areas.

