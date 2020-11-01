Envestnet Inc Has Returned 22.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ENV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) on October 11th, 2019 at $60.00. In approximately 3 months, Envestnet Inc has returned 22.14% as of today's recent price of $73.28.

In the past 52 weeks, Envestnet Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $74.19 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Envestnet, Inc. develops, and markets computer software for financial advisors. The Company develops Internet-based software that includes risk assessment, investment strategy selection, asset allocation, research and due diligence, portfolio construction, proposal generation, paperwork preparation, model management, account rebalancing, account monitoring, and other features.

