Enterprise Products Partners L P Has Returned 48.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EPD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) on January 27th, 2020 at $26.89. In approximately 2 months, Enterprise Products Partners L P has returned 48.31% as of today's recent price of $13.90.

Over the past year, Enterprise Products Partners L P has traded in a range of $10.27 to $30.86 and is now at $13.90, 35% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

