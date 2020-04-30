Enterprise Finan Up 4.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (EFSC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Enterprise Finan (NASDAQ:EFSC) on April 9th, 2020 at $29.48. In approximately 3 weeks, Enterprise Finan has returned 4.94% as of today's recent price of $30.93.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Enterprise Finan have traded between a low of $24.13 and a high of $48.81 and are now at $31.60, which is 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 2.84% lower over the past week, respectively.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. is a financial holding company that provides banking and other services. The Company, through Enterprise Bank, provides a full line of commercial banking and related services through several offices in St. Louis and Kansas City, both located in Missouri. Enterprise also, through Enterprise Trust, provides investment, trust, and financial advisory services.

