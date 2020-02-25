Entergy Corp Up 7.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ETR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) on December 17th, 2019 at $119.45. In approximately 2 months, Entergy Corp has returned 7.89% as of today's recent price of $128.87.

Over the past year, Entergy Corp has traded in a range of $91.60 to $135.55 and is now at $128.87, 41% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company that is primarily focused on electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company delivers electricity to utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy also owns and operates nuclear plants in the northern United States.

