Enstar Group Ltd Shares Up 16.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ESGR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR) on August 21st, 2019 at $178.94. In approximately 4 months, Enstar Group Ltd has returned 16.50% as of today's recent price of $208.47.

Over the past year, Enstar Group Ltd has traded in a range of $154.27 to $213.99 and is now at $208.47, 35% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Enstar Group Ltd. acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies in run-off. The Company also provides management, consulting, and other services to the global insurance and reinsurance industry.

