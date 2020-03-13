Enpro Industries Has Returned 34.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NPO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Enpro Industries (NYSE:NPO) on January 27th, 2020 at $62.15. In approximately 2 months, Enpro Industries has returned 34.54% as of today's recent price of $40.68.

In the past 52 weeks, Enpro Industries share prices have been bracketed by a low of $39.91 and a high of $75.73 and are now at $40.68, 2% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary engineered industrial products. The Company's products include sealing products, metal polymer bearing products, air compressor systems and vacuum pumps, diesel and natural gas engines, and specialized tooling. EnPro sells its products to customers located around the world.

