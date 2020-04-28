Enpro Industries Up 6.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NPO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Enpro Industries (NYSE:NPO) on March 26th, 2020 at $39.48. In approximately 1 month, Enpro Industries has returned 6.80% as of today's recent price of $42.16.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Enpro Industries have traded between a low of $30.04 and a high of $75.73 and are now at $42.99, which is 43% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.57% lower and 2.43% lower over the past week, respectively.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary engineered industrial products. The Company's products include sealing products, metal polymer bearing products, air compressor systems and vacuum pumps, diesel and natural gas engines, and specialized tooling. EnPro sells its products to customers located around the world.

