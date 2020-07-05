SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Enova Internatio (NYSE:ENVA) on March 25th, 2020 at $14.06. In approximately 1 month, Enova Internatio has returned 7.22% as of today's recent price of $13.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Enova Internatio have traded between a low of $7.84 and a high of $29.33 and are now at $13.04, which is 66% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Enova International, Inc. offers online financial services to people who have bank accounts but have limited access to traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. The Company offers short-term consumer and installment consumer loans in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Enova Internatio.

Log in and add Enova Internatio (ENVA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.