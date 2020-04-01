Ennis Inc Has Returned 2.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EBF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF) on December 20th, 2019 at $21.31. In approximately 2 weeks, Ennis Inc has returned 2.04% as of today's recent price of $21.74.

In the past 52 weeks, Ennis Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $22.21 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Ennis, Inc. is engaged in the apparel and printing business. The apparel segment manufactures and distributes T-Shirts and other active-wear apparel. The printing segment manufactures and sells business forms, printed electronic media, presentation products, envelopes, and other custom products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ennis Inc shares.

Log in and add Ennis Inc (EBF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.