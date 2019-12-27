Enersys Has Returned 16.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ENS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Enersys (NYSE:ENS) on October 16th, 2019 at $65.03. In approximately 2 months, Enersys has returned 16.29% as of today's recent price of $75.61.

In the past 52 weeks, Enersys share prices have been bracketed by a low of $53.56 and a high of $89.83 and are now at $75.61, 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The Company also manufactures, markets, and distributes related products such as chargers, power equipment, and battery accessories. EnerSys provides related after-market and customer-support services for lead-acid industrial batteries.

