Enersys Has Returned 13.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ENS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Enersys (NYSE:ENS) on March 25th, 2020 at $48.08. In approximately 1 month, Enersys has returned 13.82% as of today's recent price of $54.72.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Enersys have traded between a low of $35.21 and a high of $78.97 and are now at $54.67, which is 55% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The Company also manufactures, markets, and distributes related products such as chargers, power equipment, and battery accessories. EnerSys provides related after-market and customer-support services for lead-acid industrial batteries.

