Energizer Holdin Has Returned 33.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ENR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Energizer Holdin (NYSE:ENR) on February 26th, 2020 at $48.27. In approximately 1 month, Energizer Holdin has returned 33.50% as of today's recent price of $32.10.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Energizer Holdin have traded between a low of $26.60 and a high of $53.84 and are now at $32.10, which is 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufactures dry cell batteries and flashlights. The Company offers a full line of products, including alkaline, carbon zinc, miniature, and rechargeable batteries, as well as lighting products. Energizer also manufactures and markets a range of razor and shave related products on a global basis.

