Endocyte Inc Shares Up 2.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ECYT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Endocyte Inc (NASDAQ:ECYT) on October 18th, 2018 at $23.44. In approximately 19 months, Endocyte Inc has returned 2.37% as of today's recent price of $23.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Endocyte Inc have traded between a low of $23.39 and a high of $24.00 and are now at $23.99, which is 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Endocyte Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The Company uses a proprietary technology to create small molecule drug conjugates, SMDCs, and companion imaging diagnostics that actively target receptors that are over-expressed on diseased cells and relative to healthy cells.

