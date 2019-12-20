Endo Internation Has Returned 66.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ENDP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Endo Internation (:ENDP) on August 20th, 2019 at $3.06. In approximately 4 months, Endo Internation has returned 66.01% as of today's recent price of $5.08.

In the past 52 weeks, Endo Internation share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.30 and a high of $23.98 and are now at $5.08, 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.21% lower and 2.09% higher over the past week, respectively.

Endo International Public Limited Company provides specialty healthcare solutions. The Company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical products and generic drugs. Endo International offers its products to the medical and healthcare industries worldwide.

