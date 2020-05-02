Encore Wire Has Returned 2.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WIRE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) on June 19th, 2019 at $54.36. In approximately 8 months, Encore Wire has returned 2.90% as of today's recent price of $55.93.

In the past 52 weeks, Encore Wire share prices have been bracketed by a low of $45.84 and a high of $62.08 and are now at $55.93, 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 0.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company supplies residential wire for interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. Encore also manufactures wire for commercial and industrial buildings. The Company's customers are wholesale electrical distributors that serve both the residential and commercial wire markets.

