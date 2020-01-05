Encore Wire Up 0.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WIRE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) on April 9th, 2020 at $44.33. In approximately 3 weeks, Encore Wire has returned 0.29% as of today's recent price of $44.46.

Over the past year, Encore Wire has traded in a range of $38.01 to $62.08 and is now at $44.46, 17% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company supplies residential wire for interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. Encore also manufactures wire for commercial and industrial buildings. The Company's customers are wholesale electrical distributors that serve both the residential and commercial wire markets.

