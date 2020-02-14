Encore Capital G Has Returned 6.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ECPG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Encore Capital G (NASDAQ:ECPG) on October 21st, 2019 at $34.62. In approximately 4 months, Encore Capital G has returned 6.41% as of today's recent price of $36.83.

Over the past year, Encore Capital G has traded in a range of $17.66 to $43.65 and is now at $36.83, 109% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. is involved in consumer debt buying and recovery. The Company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables from banks, credit unions, and utility providers and partners with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery.

