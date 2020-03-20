Enanta Pharmaceu Shares Down 21.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ENTA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Enanta Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:ENTA) on January 13th, 2020 at $58.12. In approximately 2 months, Enanta Pharmaceu has returned 20.97% as of today's recent price of $45.93.

In the past 52 weeks, Enanta Pharmaceu share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.40 and a high of $105.45 and are now at $45.93, 20% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.32% lower and 2.84% lower over the past week, respectively.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company develops, produces, and markets antibacterial drugs for hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous, and oral treatments for hospitals and communities. Enanta Pharmaceuticals offers its products throughout the United States.

