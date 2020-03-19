Employers Holdin Down 16.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (EIG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Employers Holdin (NYSE:EIG) on February 27th, 2020 at $41.32. In approximately 3 weeks, Employers Holdin has returned 16.94% as of today's recent price of $34.32.

Over the past year, Employers Holdin has traded in a range of $31.68 to $45.23 and is now at $34.32, 8% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Employers Holdings, Inc. provides workers' compensation insurance. The Company focuses on small businesses involved in low to medium hazard industries.

