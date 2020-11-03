Empire State Rea Down 18.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ESRT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Empire State Rea (NYSE:ESRT) on February 24th, 2020 at $13.35. In approximately 2 weeks, Empire State Rea has returned 18.47% as of today's recent price of $10.88.

In the past 52 weeks, Empire State Rea share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.35 and a high of $16.23 and are now at $10.88, 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Empire State Rea.

Log in and add Empire State Rea (ESRT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.