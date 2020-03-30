Emerson Elec Co Has Returned 38.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EMR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) on January 27th, 2020 at $74.48. In approximately 2 months, Emerson Elec Co has returned 38.53% as of today's recent price of $45.78.

In the past 52 weeks, Emerson Elec Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.75 and a high of $78.38 and are now at $45.78, 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures electronic and electrical equipment, software, systems, and services. The Company offers its products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide through its network power, process management, industrial automation, climate technologies, and commercial and residential solutions divisions.

