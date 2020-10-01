Emerson Elec Co Up 24.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (EMR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) on September 6th, 2019 at $62.02. In approximately 4 months, Emerson Elec Co has returned 24.65% as of today's recent price of $77.31.

In the past 52 weeks, Emerson Elec Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $55.98 and a high of $77.95 and are now at $77.31, 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures electronic and electrical equipment, software, systems, and services. The Company offers its products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide through its network power, process management, industrial automation, climate technologies, and commercial and residential solutions divisions.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Emerson Elec Co shares.

